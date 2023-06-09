Pip & Nut has unveiled new pack designs to highlight its use of “quality ingredients”.

The B Corp has added copy and illustrations to its labels to inform shoppers about its use of single-origin hi-oleic peanuts and Californian almonds in its range of nut butters.

It enlisted Argentinian illustrator Bernardo Henning to design a collection of 12 “cartoon-style designs” on the side of the packaging, which “tell the tale of Pip & Nut’s production”.

The new packaging features “premium” gold details, with simple colour palettes for each of the eight different variants to make it “easier for nut butter-lovers to find their favourite flavour”, said Pip & Nut.

“Our new packaging has been in the works for over a year and we’re super excited to see it go live on shelves from this month,” said Pip & Nut founder and CEO Pip Murray.

“Our use of quality, responsibly-sourced ingredients is one of the top reasons customers choose Pip & Nut, so we wanted our design to reflect these key principles.”

Pip & Nut last month teamed up with DTC dogfood brand Butternut Box to launch a range of peanut butter treats for dogs.

Called Barkisan Peanut Butter Bites, the treats are available in two variants: Banana and Raspberry & Coconut.