Asda has expanded its concessions partnership with jewellery and accessories retailer Claire’s.

The move, which follows a ’test and learn’ trial with 10 stores in October 2020, will mean the company’s fashion accessories will feature in more than 500 Asda sites.

Claire’s products are sold in multiple locations in Asda stores, including George, the hair and beauty aisles, and seasonal event areas.

Asda is looking to grow its concessions partnerships, though last month B&Q announced it was terminating its in-store tie up, which was announced at the same time as the Claire’s partnership.

“By joining forces with exciting and beloved brands like Claire’s, customers who visit our stores are provided with not only convenience but also access to a greater product choice from brands they love, enabling them to complete more shopping missions in one location,” said Alison Grainger, senior director for retail planning and propositions, GM and George.

Claire’s CEO Ryan Vero added: “Through our expanding consumer products partnerships, we are bringing Claire’s within reach of even more customers in even more locations where they live and shop.

“We have continued to see strong reception to our partnership with Asda, and together we are serving up the latest on-trend accessories and creating fun, exciting opportunities for our customers to experiment with self-expression and personal style.”