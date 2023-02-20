Ian Quinn
Ian covers Tesco, Asda and Morrisons among the major retailers. He's also our go-to guy for all issues related to health, high street and public affairs.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610265
- Email:
- ian.quinn@thegrocer.co.uk
Morrisons launches third wave of price cuts this year
The move follows cuts across more than 800 products last month
Ken Towle leaves Asda just a year after move from Nisa
Towle, a former Tesco veteran, had been charged by Asda’s owners the Issa brothers with the turnaround of stores
Tesco gives third pay rise in 10 months but cuts Sunday premiums
The 7% rise in base pay will come in early, from 2 April, said Tesco, to help colleagues facing the cost of living crisis
Wales ban on price reductions a ‘hammer blow’ for cash-strapped families, claim trade bodies
The Welsh government looks set to introduce legislation following that in England to crack down on promotions of HFSS products
Henry Dimbleby: case for free school meals ‘irrefutable’ after £130m intervention
The mayor’s office said it is estimated the one-off funding could help more than 270,000 children in the capital during the 2023-24 academic year
Asda moves from bottom to top of supermarket pay league with 10% increase
Asda stressed the new rates exceeded national living wage and real living wage rates. The move follows an 8% pay increase for hourly-paid retail roles during 2022
Explained: the Food Data Transparency Partnership and how it works
New body could set the agenda in food and drink for years to come
Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy has just been given a new lease of life
New Food Data Transparency Partnership will set the agenda for the next decade
Earthquake support: supermarkets rally to aid Turkey and Syria relief efforts
Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Co-op are among those to have publicly announced donations
Asda and B&Q wind up in-store trial of DIY concessions
Asda launched the partnership with B&Q, with a new ‘store within a store’ concept, in 2020
Food data body to mandate transparency on HFSS, Scope 3 and animal welfare
The body has been given a five-year remit to draw up common metrics to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the sector and society
GSCOP: supermarkets sign new pledge to protect suppliers who raise breaches
The move comes amid a wave of cost price increase requests from suppliers which has led to a raft of arbitrations between the Adjudicator and retailers
Reality star Billie Faiers launches home and lifestyle brand into Tesco
The brand will launch a collection of homeware, children’s stationery and craft products in the supermarket from the beginning of next month
Tesco tie-up with food sharing app Olio saves 30 million meals from landfill
Groups using Olio’s app are able to arrange pick up from an agreed collection point, with the charity working with over 80,000 volunteers
Delay deposit return scheme or face chaos and price hikes, minister warned
Industry bodies have called for an 18-month suspension of plans for the UK’s first deposit return scheme
Asda offers free half-term breakfast for kids to fight hunger crisis
In January, Asda announced the extension of both its kids £1 meals and over-60s Winter Warmer £1 soup café initiatives until the end of March
GS1 unveils ‘revolutionary’ barcode technology
GS1 will later this month unveil its next generation of barcodes to its 58,000 members
DRS launch: Supermarket bosses hold ‘last chance saloon’ crisis talks with minister
Retail bosses said that without a “complete operational blueprint” by the end of this month, the scheme was destined for a disastrous start on 16 August
Major local authority recycling trial hampered by financial woes
Fmcg giants Unilever, Mondelez, Nestlé and PepsiCo are among those who launched the Flexible Plastics Collection pilot in May last year
NHS health app slammed for recommending biscuits, chocolates and crisps
The Good Choice badge was supposed to be used to highlight foods that are in line with the government’s current dietary recommendations