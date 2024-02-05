Asda will open 110 Express stores in February, setting a record for its largest number of launches in a month.

The supermarket giant said the new additions would also put Asda’s combined supermarket and convenience estate on track to hit 1,000 UK stores for the first time.

This month, it is converting 109 convenience stores that Asda acquired from the Co-op and EG Group, as well as one standalone opening. These are predominantly located across the south where Asda has “traditionally been under-represented”, it said.

By the end of January, Asda had converted 259 sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group. It plans to finish the rollout programme, converting all 470 convenience sites, before the end of March.

Asda Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products, catering to ‘top-up’ shops, food to go, and ingredients for scratch cooking.

The supermarket said customers shopping at Asda Express could expect to save an average of 8% compared with the former Co-op stores, and 15% in comparison with the former EG Group convenience sites.

“Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery,” said Asda VP of convenience Andy Perry.

“February is a transformational month for the programme, with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”