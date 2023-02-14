Alice Leader
Alice is a senior reporter across The Grocer and Conveniencestore.co.uk, covering the wholesale and convenience sector.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 846503
- Email:
- alice.leader@thegrocer.co.uk
Wholesale & convenience sector backs emergency relief efforts for earthquake victims
Forecourt giant EG Group and wholesaler Booker are among those pledging support
Park Garage Group boosts food to go offer by buying 27 EG Group sites
According to its latest accounts, the acquisitions opened up ‘several new business stream opportunities’ with Greggs, Subway and Starbucks
Nisa chops wholesale pricing across drinks and tobacco
More than one thousand branded products have had their wsp reduced because of the investment
Earthquake support: supermarkets rally to aid Turkey and Syria relief efforts
Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Co-op are among those to have publicly announced donations
Sanjay Karavadra to double Nisa estate in 2023 following fourth store launch
The 41-year-old Leicestershire entrepreneur said he has plans to double his estate by the end of the year
Over-strength ElfBars found on supermarket shelves
Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s have all moved to investigate or remove the offending products from shelves
Nisa retailer Amrit Singh enters wholesale to bring American NPD to other retailers
He is working directly with suppliers from the US who are importing stock to the warehouse, which is attached to the back of his H & Jodies Nisa store
Best-one reverts from grey to blue fascia ‘to reinforce loyalty’
Following trials with the new blue look, all new stores that joined the group as of last year have opened with the updated fascia
MFG to pump another £50m into electric vehicle infrastructure
The latest part of the project will cost the forecourt giant £50m, with construction kicking off on 12 EV hubs last month
Appleby Westward to invest £10m in warehousing and stores
A total of £8.5m will be spent on building new warehousing and refurbing its existing warehouse and headquarters in Saltash
New app Coral to help convenience retailers compare wholesale prices
Coral is currently targeting small, unaffiliated independents, with 250 retailers across London signed up so far ahead of its official launch at the end of Q1
Symbols, franchises, fascias and convenience in numbers
A break down of the store numbers, type as well as membership costs and minimum contract terms
Is convenience still enough in the cost of living crisis?
Convenience stores provided many people with a lifeline during Covid, but now face the challenge of persuading hard-up shoppers they’re more than a costlier alternative to Aldi
Odeon boss Carol Welch to become AF Blakemore CEO
She will be succeeding Jerry Marwood, who is leaving to focus more time on his non-executive directorships and consultancy roles
Tesco shuns Prime energy drink (for now) over supply concerns
Consumer demand for Prime has reached fever-pitch over the past few months, with the sporadic nature of supply seemingly fuelling the hype
Camelot CEO and chairman to step down amid management shake-up
Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst, currently chief financial officer and commercial director respectively to become joint-CEOs
Hundreds of jobs to go as Central Co-op closes Leicester DCs
The society is moving operations to Co-op Group-managed distribution network LIDIA
Kitche adds app feature to track anti-waste efforts on the environment
Since launching three years ago, Kitche has achieved over 50,000 downloads in the UK and gained over 10,000 followers across its social channels
Spar retailers accused of profiteering on Prime energy drink
A Prime Tracker UK poll found 44.1% of Spar shoppers had seen or paid over the £2.99 rsp per bottle
JW Filshill to grow KeyStore estate by 10% in 2023 thanks to new depot
Filshill said its new 123,034 sq ft depot at Westway Park would allow the wholesaler to increase its operational capacity and open more stores