With these fast-growing rivals nipping at their heels, Britain’s top 100 booze brands can’t rest easy. Brits’ thirst for cocktails, alcoholic energy drinks, posh wine and premium spirits – not to mention Kylie Minogue’s tipple – means the UK market is more competitive than it’s ever been

103 (123)

Magnum

Sales: £25.4m

Growth: +11.6%

The top 100 is in sight for Magnum thanks to a second consecutive year of double-digit value growth. The fortified tonic wine is worth an extra £2.6m on volumes up 7.7% – once again outpacing Buckfast despite being 68.7% pricier on average. Buckie is £11.42 per litre, while Magnum (which typically comes in a 20cl bottle) is £19.26.

104 (151)

Porta 6

Sales: £25.2m

Growth: +42.3%

As bigger mid-tier wine brands such as Barefoot (12) and Blossom Hill (36) shed volumes, challenger Porta 6 has rocketed 45.9%. That’s this report’s fifth-biggest volume gain by percentage. The eye-catching brand’s worth an extra £7.5m, with listings growing across all major supermarkets and Co-0p.

107 (136)

Kylie Minogue

Sales: £24.3m

Growth: +29.3%

Kylie’s wine continues to rocket towards the top 100. It has registered a £5.5m gain without putting up prices; volumes have surged 26.9%. The pop star’s brand says its 0% Sparkling Rosé – launched in December – is appealing to drinkers looking for “trusted brands” among low & no options. The SKU is already worth £678.2k.

108 (119)

Dragon Soop

Sales: £24.1m

Growth: +2.8%

Dragon Soop continues to charge up the ranking, thanks to growing distribution and the new trend for caffeinated energy drinks. The 7.5% abv brand’s year was marred a little in January, however, when The Portman Group ruled Dragon Soop Venom had breached rules against associating booze with bravado.

109 (176)

Inch’s

Sales: £23.4m

Growth: +87.1%

Heineken’s sustainably-minded challenger is rocketing up our ranking. A gain of £10.9m for Inch’s medium apple cider has put it within sniffing distance of the top 100 – just two years after its debut in spring 2021. With volumes up 85.1%, the brand is looking to capitalise further via an activation on Pinterest, kicked off in April.

114 (155)

Au

Sales: 22.6m

Growth: +32.7%

Self-described disruptive spirit brand Au has enjoyed a £5.6m bump for its premium British vodka. Its core tipple is now worth £6.3m, while its colour-changing Bubblegum variant made £2.1m in its first six months. The distiller stresses it came top of business consultancy Oresa’s Growth Index 100 of fast-rising brands for 2023.

124 (138)

Funkin

Sales: £21.4m

Growth: +14.7%

It’s been another bumper year for cocktail maker Funkin. Double-digit growth comes after NPD such as Peach on the Beach, as well as the ‘It’s Funkin time’ push in Q2 of 2022. More recently, it’s become the first UK cocktail brand to be certified by B Corp. “We’re exceptionally proud,” says marketing director Ben Anderson.

127 (131)

Finca Las Moras

Sales: £21.0m

Growth: +5.8%

Argentinian wine brand Finca Las Moras insists being “authentic” is key to its success. Founded as an experimental winery in 1992, it has become Argentina’s third-biggest exporter of wine. This year, it’s seen British volume sales of its light, fruit-forward varietals grow 8.2% – while average price per litre fell 2.2% to £7.51.

135 (159)

Whispering Angel

Sales: £19.5m

Growth: +18.4%

Whispering Angel counts pop stars Adele and Jessie Ware among the fans of its Côtes de Provence rosé, retailing at about £20 per 75cl bottle. The brand’s grown value by £3m on volumes up 19.4% (an extra 129k litres) – and it’s sparked a social media trend of people bigging up cheaper alternatives available at the likes of Lidl and Aldi.

139 (142)

Aperol

Sales: £18.7m

Growth: +6.3%

Aperol’s popularity continues to grow among Brits. The Italian digestif has seen volumes rise 5%, driven by a thirst for Aperol spritz – particularly during the summer. To drive trial in cold weather, the brand launched Merry Spritzmas greetings cards in November, entitling both sender and recipient to a free spritz at All Bar One.