Who’s up?
64 (160) Prime
Sports & energy sensation Prime has rocketed into the top 100 with a £148m gain. It was driven by a combination of social media hype, supermarket listings and the launch of the brand’s Energy range last spring.
70 (95) Fox’s
The clampdown on HFSS goods in stores has had little negative impact on Fox’s. The fancy biccie brand has shifted an extra 9.6 million packs.
86 (107) Silver Spoon
A 34.6% rise in average price per pack – driven by escalating input costs – has blasted Silver Spoon into the top 100. Volumes are down 5.1% but value’s up £27.2m.
Who’s down?
60 (38) Tropicana
Tropicana is in freefall, having shed £37.1m – the biggest absolute loss in this report. It’s largely the result of being delisted by Co-op at the start of 2023.
82 (64) Comfort
The laundry category is in a shabby state – and Unilever’s fabric conditioner brand is no exception. Comfort sold 10 million fewer packs in 2023.
65 (48) Schweppes
Schweppes is in value decline for the third year running. The mixer brand is has lost £16.7m as the Covid cocktail boom fades from memory. But it’s still worth about £6m more than pre-pandemic.
Where next for Britain’s Biggest Brands?
