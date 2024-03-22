↑ 96

64 (160) Prime

Sports & energy sensation Prime has rocketed into the top 100 with a £148m gain. It was driven by a combination of social media hype, supermarket listings and the launch of the brand’s Energy range last spring.

↑ 25 70 (95) Fox’s The clampdown on HFSS goods in stores has had little negative impact on Fox’s. The fancy biccie brand has shifted an extra 9.6 million packs.

↑ 21

86 (107) Silver Spoon

A 34.6% rise in average price per pack – driven by escalating input costs – has blasted Silver Spoon into the top 100. Volumes are down 5.1% but value’s up £27.2m.

