Aussie wine brand The Hidden Sea has launched a global campaign with ReSea Project to protect the world’s oceans.

For every case of wine sold, The Hidden Sea will remove and recycle one kilogram of plastic from the ocean, with the goal of removing one billion plastic bottles by 2030.

The brand is looking for retailers to stock its wine in support of the campaign, which it said would enable stockists to support a global ocean waste campaign and contribute towards the removal and recycling of plastic as part of a full circular economy.

Kingsland Drinks has been appointed exclusive UK distributor for the range of wines, which includes shiraz, chardonnay and rosé.

Kingsland Drinks brand manager Pete Fairclough billed the tie-up “a chance to be part of a wine industry first”.

“We’re looking forward to working with like-minded retail partners who prioritise sustainability and who understand the concerns and preferences of contemporary wine drinkers,” he added.

The Hidden Sea is a sustainable wine brand produced on the Limestone Coast in Australia, where the mineral deposits from what was once covered by the Great Southern Ocean give the wine a “unique flavour profile”, according to co-founder Justin Moran.

Moran said the partnership with ReSea Project made “perfect sense” as it aligned with the brand’s heritage and allowed it to “fulfil our business purpose”.