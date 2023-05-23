Dolmio has launched a range of trendy pasta sauces inspired by international cuisines.

Called Intensify, the range includes: Creamy Garlic & Black Pepper; Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika & Chilli; and Sun-ripened Tomato & Chilli (rsp: £2.49/400g).

The sauces contain no artificial ingredients and each 100g serving provides one of the recommended 5 a day.

They have already hit Sainsbury’s shelves, with a wider rollout to Asda, Morrisons and Tesco planned from June.

“We know Brits are coming together more than ever for home-cooked meals, so Intensify gives people ways to elevate their meals and satisfy those intense cravings to drive more excitement and enjoyment at dinner times,” said Dolmio.

According to Mars Food senior marketing manager Sian Gavin, 2023 was “all about boldness in the flavour game”.

“Italian cuisine remains the nation’s favourite, yet with tastes and preferences developing and people wanting access to more of a variety of flavours at home, we have listened and actioned their desires with Intensify, delivering this flavour and depth that we know Brits are looking for.”

It comes after Dolmio last month unveiled “bolder, punchier” pack designs, featuring a new logo font and an exclamation mark in place of the ‘i’ to express “joy and exuberance”.