Alex Barton
Alex is food and drink reporter on The Grocer.
Contact info
- News
Plantastic adds trio of creamy plant-based pasta sauces
The ‘creamy, quick and versatile’ sauces contain no artificial colours or preservatives and provide one of the recommended 5 a day per half jar
- News
Cadbury unveils first non-HFSS range Fruitier & Nuttier
Called Fruitier & Nuttier, the four-strong lineup comprises Bars and Trail Mix share bags in Milk and Orange
- News
7up unveils first major brand refresh in seven years
The ‘vibrant’ new look will roll out next month, supported by a multichannel campaign
- Comment & Opinion
Huel case shows ASA is on the lookout for ‘cost-washing’
Claims around cost need to be as specific as those relating to health and environment
- News
Huel rapped by ASA over ‘misleading’ money-saving claims
The watchdog investigated two separate issues raised with a paid-for Facebook ad and a page on the brand’s website
- News
Oxford Artisan Distillery appoints Mark Harvey as MD
The former Chapel Down CMO would bring a ‘wealth of experience’ to the role, said Oxford Artisan Distillery
- News
Heinz adds trio of Mayo Mashupz to table sauces range
Following the launch of a ketchup-mayonnaise-hybrid in 2019, Heinz posted a poll to Twitter for the public to ‘decide which sauces to mix next’
- News
Campo Viejo launches limited-edition hot sauce for Valentine’s Day
The ‘mouthwatering’ NPD contains ancho chilli, ginger, cacao and a splash of rioja tempranillo
- News
Farang chef Sebby Holmes launches Thai-inspired cooking sauces
Called Payst, the brand claimed its products offered Brits the chance to ‘experience authentic Thai flavours’ at home
- News
Sainsbury’s Thrive scheme lists its first black-founded brands
Mirror Margarita, Riddles Tequila Ice Tea and Raise Snacks have secured listings with the retailer as part of the incubator scheme
- News
Children’s snack brand Bear adds Calippo-style ice lollies
Made using fruit purée and pure apple juice, Fruit Squeezers are HFSS compliant with no added sugar
- News
Barratt unveils confectionery NPD pipeline to lure in younger consumers
The confectionery brand has NPD planned for autumn, which will further expand its offering of softer, gummy sweets
- News
Jubel teases BrewDog with ‘LooDog’ campaign at Twickenham
The fruity lager brand encouraged punters to throw BrewDog’s Black Heart stout down a loo in exchange for a cold can of Jubel
- News
Swizzels launches confectionery-flavoured squash range with Princes
‘We’re proud to have created an exciting range of squash which delivers across taste, convenience and value,’ said Princes
- News
Pladis adds Wholistic snack bar duo under Go Ahead brand
The bars would ‘boost relevancy of the healthier snacking category among younger consumers’, said Pladis
- News
Seaweed packaging brand Kelpi raises over £3m to drive growth
Kelpi’s biodegradable packaging solutions aim to replace single-use synthetic materials in retail
- News
Plant-based chocolate maker Hip unveils sharing pouch trio
It has added Caramel Crunch Peanuts, Peanut Butter Truffle Bites and Creamy & Smooth Buttons
- News
Drinkaware focuses on ‘societal change’ in three-year strategy
As part of the drive, the UK’s leading alcohol charity is shifting its focus from ‘individual behaviour’ to ‘societal change’
- News
Alcohol sales decline across Europe as cost of living bites, research shows
Value sales of beer, wine and spirits across all European retailers slumped 4% in 2022, according to IRI data
- News
BrewDog takes on Guinness with launch of Black Heart stout
The 4.1% abv drink will launch exclusively into Tesco and Booker