Florette has launched a £1m marketing campaign that will reach 8.6 million shoppers this summer.

The campaign includes a sponsorship of Food Network, a UK food TV channel that reaches over 5.2 million people every month. The brand said it would help it to connect to some of the biggest chefs and food writers.

The sponsorship will be complemented by a TV advertising campaign from June to August, across ‘on demand’ service platforms including ITV X, Sky and All 4.

“As we step into summer, lighter eating with a fresh accompaniment becomes a staple for consumers, yet research highlights that most households stick to a very limited repertoire of the same recipes, week in week out,” said Nick White, head of marketing at Florette UK.

According to the brand, due to the cost of living crisis, outdoor dining occasions such as barbecues are set to become a big opportunity this summer, thanks to the rising trend of eating and entertaining more at home. It said it was poised to help retailers provide shoppers with a “fresh and tasty solution this summer”.

“Our new campaign will show consumers that Florette can transform their routine, turning the mundane into something tastier and more vibrant, making a dish UnFloretteable,” added White.