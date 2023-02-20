Grace Duncan
Grace is the fresh foods reporter for The Grocer.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610498
- Email:
- grace.duncan@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Mowi announces record year, breaking £1bn in operating profit
The company harvested a total of 446,000 tonnes of fish in 2022, some 4,000 more than guided a year ago
- News
Co-op ditches best before dates on 150 fresh produce lines
Shoppers will see changes in store later this month, with best before dates removed from all of Co-op’s fresh produce with a few exceptions
- News
Sainsbury’s rolls out £2 fruit & veg boxes to reduce food waste
The boxes are available from more than 200 selected supermarkets across the country following a trial in January
- Analysis & Features
Explained: How new energy support works and who’s eligible?
A two-tier energy support package will come into force on 1 April. But it has already come under fire for ignoring the difficulties faced by many energy-intensive businesses
- News
Importers spark row with Defra over strawberry quota
It follows a story in The Grocer last week which revealed Egyptian imports would soon be hit with a 10% tariff due to an insufficient quota
- News
Growers fear more labour shortages as recruiter is axed
Kent-based AG Recruitment, had its licence revoked by the Home Office last week in the wake of controversy over the alleged treatment of migrant workers.
- News
RSPCA Assured launches campaign to promote hen welfare this Pancake Day
The campaign is part of the organisation’s bid to back RSPCA Assured egg producers during bird flu restrictions
- News
The Collective secures new Planet Organic listing for plant-based offering
The brand’s gourmet pots in both big and small formats and its Suckies yoghurt pouches for children will be available in 13 Planet Organic stores from March
- News
Fischer Farms reports successful wheat trial in vertical farm
The agritech business claims it is the first vertical farm in the UK to cultivate the crop in a biosecure, controlled environment
- News
More legislation needed to halt premature salmon death, animal charities warn
NGO Animal Equality claimed that 2.8 million farmed salmon died on-farm in Scotland during September
- News
Pilgrim’s Food Masters staff vote against new terms as dispute escalates
GMB said workers had ’overwhelmingly rejected’ new terms by a ’considerable margin’
- News
John West appoints Vikki Babb as new international marketing director
Babb, who has worked at the company since 2020, will take on overall responsibility for John West’s marketing
- News
Strawberries to get pricier as UK nears Egyptian tariff quota
The UK’s tariff-free quota for Egyptian strawberries is now at ’critical’ levels, according to government data
- News
Finnebrogue and Mash Direct team up to support employees with cost of living crisis
The two companies have agreed to produce food bundles for their workforces, comprising a balance of veg-based and protein-based products
- News
John West becomes official ‘protein partner’ of ParalympicsGB
The four-year partnership will cover the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics and the Milan 2026 Winter Paralympics
- News
Veganuary continues to boom as latest year breaks sign-up records
Celebrities have continued to be involved in the campaign, with Peter Andre and Diane Morgan, aka Philomena Cunk, among others involved this year
- Reports
Cracking up: profit/loss of top 10 egg packagers
The UK’s top 20 egg producers and packers had a collective turnover of just over £1bn in their most recently published accounts
- Category Report
How long before eggs crack under the pressure? Eggs category report 2023
Egg producers and packers are taking flight as soaring costs and rock-bottom retail prices turn profits to losses. What can be done?
- News
BerryWorld partners with vertical farm to grow strawberries year round
Smartkas has agreed to grow Eve’s Delight strawberries in its vertical farm in Essex, which has 27,000 sq m of growing space
- News
‘More suffering’ for farmed fish as new sea lice policy begins
The Aquaculture Stewardship Council has changed its policy on sea lice, meaning millions of fish could suffer painful infestations before being treated, said Compassion in World Farming