Snack bar and biscuit brand Belvita has reformulated two of its ranges to make them HFSS-compliant.

It has introduced a new recipe for its Choc Chip and Choco Hazelnut Soft Bakes, meaning the entire range is now non-HFSS.

Belvita has also reformulated and renamed its Baked Bar range, relaunching it as Soft & Crunchy.

Both variants – Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut and Dark Chocolate & Orange – are now HFSS-compliant.

Their packaging has been redesigned to “drive taste, emphasise their credentials and differentiate the flavours from the rest of the Belvita range”, according to the brand.

Belvita claims they now contain 50% less saturated fat than alternative sweet snack bars on the market.

“The Belvita brand has been on an important journey over the past few years to cater for the growing demand for healthier options in the category,” said Belvita brand manager Nancy Moore.

“We’re really proud to roll out these latest updates to our Soft Bakes and Soft & Crunchy ranges and can’t wait to see what retailers and their shoppers think of the new and improved snacks,” Moore added.

It comes after Belvita last year enlisted the help of TV chef Big Zuu to promote its ‘Give a smile’ campaign, which encouraged consumers to donate meals to food redistribution charity FareShare.