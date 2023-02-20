Niamh Leonard-Bedwell
- News
My Expert Midwife debuts quintet of skincare products for babies
Suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin, the products have been designed specifically with newborns in mind
- News
Roberts rebrands bakery range to highlight Cheshire provenance
It has unveiled a new logo featuring the bakery’s distinctive cooling towers, alongside a new ‘Raised in Cheshire’ strapline
- News
Coldpress takes on Moju with juice shots duo
The 150ml bottles would bring added momentum to the category, said Coldpress
- News
Morrisons shrinks own-label chutneys to ‘combat food waste’
The retailer claimed it had shrunk the products in response to consumer demand
- Category Report
Why dairy is licking plant-based: ice cream category report 2023
Plant-based is niche in ice cream compared with other categories. How come shoppers are so cool on vegan scoops?
- News
Gü adds cocktail-inspired Mixology desserts trio
Billed as Gü’s ‘most grown-up range to date’, the desserts are part of an ‘ambitious’ NPD pipeline for 2023
- News
Lilt axed by Coca-Cola after nearly 50 years
The ‘totally tropical taste’ will be relaunched as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit
- News
Starburst to make non-HFSS debut with Fruit Squares sweets duo
The NPD (rsp: £1/25g) is made with 80% concentrated apple purée
- Analysis & Features
Is the first ‘sourdough code’ a good solution to ‘sourfaux’?
ABIM’s definition of sourdough has already come under fire
- News
Pampers nappies up 30% at the mults since start of year
The price hikes come less than six months after the cost of more than 90 Pampers SKUs surged
- News
Britvic hires Munnawar Chishty as GB marketing director
Chishty has spent the past four years heading up Walgreen Boots Alliance’s global portfolio of beauty brands
- News
Sourdough gets first-ever code of practice from bakers’ association
The ABIM document sets out suggested definitions for the labelling and marketing of sourdough bread products
- News
Mars shrinks Ben’s Original rice pouches to mitigate soaring costs
While the packs have shrunk, shelf prices have remained the same for certain products, Assosia data reveals
- News
McCoy’s launches Mexican-inspired Epic Eats crisps duo
It comes after McCoy’s axed its Mexican-style Muchos lineup last summer
- News
Shrinkflation hits Warburtons Soft Pittas
Consumer testing found people favoured paying the same for fewer pittas, rather being charged extra for the original five-pack
- News
DTC paper products challenger Who Gives a Crap to make retail debut
The fast-growing suppler will launch six sustainable SKUs in April across toilet roll, kitchen roll and facial tissue
- News
Mackie’s of Scotland appoints Stuart Common as MD
Common, who steps into the position from his previous role as sales and marketing director, has worked at the Aberdeenshire family business for more than 16 years
- News
Nestlé to move Gatwick HQ and open London hub
‘We are reimagining our workplaces to create even more flexibility for employees,’ said Nestlé
- News
Forest Feast adds vegan chocolate-coated nuts and raisins
The HFSS-compliant treats are coated in Forest Feast’s own in-house almond milk chocolate
- News
Nestlé appoints Richard Watson as UK & Ireland CEO
Watson will replace Stefano Agostini as he steps into a new role as Nestlé’s head of confectionery for Europe