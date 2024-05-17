Ritz has become the latest high-profile casualty of shrinkflation, with its boxes of crackers shrinking by as much as 30%, The Grocer can reveal.

Owner Mondelez has replaced the former 200g packs of Original and Cheese crackers with 150g and 140g ones, representing 25% and 30% weight decreases, respectively.

Despite the smaller pack sizes, shelf prices have remained the same in the multiples.

Across Tesco and Asda, shelf prices have stuck at £1.25. In Morrisons, meanwhile, shelf prices have remained at £1.50.

Both the old 200g packs and the new 150g and 140g ones were out of stock in Sainsbury’s at the time of writing.

A spokeswoman for Mondelez confirmed the move to shrink Ritz packs.

“We understand the economic pressures that consumers continue to face and any changes to our product sizes is a last resort for our business,” she said.

“However, as a food producer, we are continuing to experience significantly higher input costs across our supply chain, with ingredients costing far more than they have done previously. Meanwhile, other costs like energy, packaging, and transport also remain high.”

“As a result of this difficult environment, we have had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of some of our products, so that we can keep them competitive, and not compromise on the great taste and quality that our fans enjoy.”

The Grocer has approached the retailers for comment.

It comes after Mondelez shrunk its Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons packs by 23% in 2023.