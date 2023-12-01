Congratulations, we made it! As we near the end of another year, I always like to look back and reflect on the highs and lows and best learnings over the past 12 months. However, looking back on 2023, all I can think is – it’s been tough! I feel we’ve been in survival mode for 80% of it, and sadly we’re not alone.

We have seen some great businesses coming to a close and even though we’ve had strong growth, new listings, and some great steps on our ongoing environmental impact, we’ve had to make some tough changes to ensure we keep cashflow for the year to come.

The cost of living crisis, highs in raw material costs and energy prices, and global fear created by two wars means most challenger brands are just trying to hold on, with teams being forced to shrink and cut budgets. I firmly believe businesses are no more than their team and their purpose. Therefore, we need to do everything we can to ensure they are cared for and their purpose protected. However, as margins tighten and we all feel the pinch of today’s world, it’s hard to live out both.

These environments force us to continuously keep thinking outside the box to win market share, while holding strong to our mission and ethos. At Rubies we have turned to volunteer days at charities to replace Christmas parties, donating products rather than giving presents, and even rethinking how we stand out on shelf this Christmas.

So, rather than battling with every man and their dog on promotion this Christmas, we’re knitting Santa and elf hats to dress secret selected Rubies bottles across our retailers – hopefully adding a little cheer and excitement to the aisle. And for any customer who buys a hatted fellow, we ask them to take a picture for a chance to win a 2024 year’s supply of ketchup and mayo – bringing a double cheer!

So, at the end of a challenging year, please give yourself a pat on the back and a well-earned break for all your work.

We thank you all for your amazing support in keeping our mission alive, making condiments ‘gooder’ for all and helping us save over 890 tonnes of good food from going to waste.

And keep an eye out for of our hatted bottles – we hope they’ll give you an extra smile when opening your cupboard this Christmas!