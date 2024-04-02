Weetabix is to launch a £10m marketing campaign in a bid to re-engage its core audience and stem volume declines, The Grocer can reveal.

Premiering on ITV tonight (2 April), the ‘The Weetabix Discovery’ campaign will link Britain’s recent societal and sporting performances with falling consumption rates of the cereal.

The advert, which will air between Emmerdale and ITV News – the “most-watched commercial TV slot of the day” – will begin with a spoof of a breaking news alert.

It depicts an emergency meeting, called by a ‘scientist’ who wants to share his “discovery of national importance” with an audience of supposed state officials.

“In recent times, Britain’s economical, societal and sporting performance has dropped,” he says, pointing to a chart which depicts how each has declined over time.

“Meanwhile, the country hasn’t been eating enough Weetabix,” the scientist says, pointing to a similar graphic.

“These charts follow the same pattern, which suggests Britain hasn’t been so great of late because it hasn’t had its Weetabix,” he concludes.

The scientist then points to “past data”, which shows “where Weetabix eating increases, crossword guesses and bodybuilders per kilometre sharply improve”.

“We should deliver Weetabix to wherever it’s needed most,” he adds, suggesting those in charge of fixing potholes, video assistant referees and people who are bad at parking should take priority.

Running until the end of 2024, the campaign will span TV, on-demand and social media.

In a first for Weetabix, it will also include bespoke digital radio advertising, tailored to suit different geographic locations.

Triggered by different contextual moments, such as the weather, “they will identify where Weetabix is needed most and encourage the nation to have theirs”, it said.

“We think of our brand as a national treasure,” said Weetabix head of brand Lorraine Rothwell.

“It’s bought in eight million households annually and it’s very trusted.”

Despite this, Weetabix was contending with “headwinds”, as shoppers were “moving from traditional supermarkets into discounters and own label”, said Rothwell.

Indeed, Weetabix saw its volume sales decline by 8% in the year to 31 December 2023, according to NIQ data used in The Grocer’s recent Britain’s Biggest Brands report.

Rothwell admitted the brand had “lost connection with its core heartland of shoppers aged 45-plus”.

In a bid to claw back volumes, it had conducted “a lot of consumer listening” and asked shoppers “how it might become more relevant”.

“We’re extremely proud of this latest campaign, which has been many months in the making,” said Rothwell.

“This multimillion-pound investment in our core brand is sure to drive overall category growth as well as reminding our loyal shoppers why Weetabix is the way to get themselves ‘ahead of the day’.”