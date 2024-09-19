Gressingham Duck has launched the first product in its new Easy to Cook range to encourage consumers to cook duck at home.

The new ‘Easy to Cook’ Duck Breast with Plum & Hoisin Sauce (rsp: £5/320g) was designed to make “cooking duck at home quick and simple”.

The duck breasts can be cooked in under half an hour in the foil tray provided. The sauce is poured over during cooking for a “speedy and delicious dish, authentically seasoned and full of rich flavour”.

“We are excited to be launching our first product into the ‘Easy to Cook’ range, which will offer consumers an easy meal solution for midweek dinners, date nights and special occasions,” said Rebecca Alderton, brand manager at Gressingham Duck. “Our mission at Gressingham is to raise awareness of how easy duck is to cook at home and encourage more people to add it to their shopping list.”

It has launched into Asda and Morrisons, which Alderton said would widen its customer base, ”targeting those that may not have considered buying or cooking duck before and inspiring delicious dinners with duck as the key ingredient”.

“Duck in plum & hoisin sauce is such a classic dish that many will have tried before, but to be able to enjoy this in the comfort of your home is something we feel consumers will love,” she said.

All of Gressingham’s ducks are reared free-to-roam in barns on Red Tractor assured farms in Suffolk and Norfolk.