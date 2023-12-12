One Stop is raising money for charity by selling own-branded Christmas jumpers to colleagues.

Marking the first time One Stop has carried out the initiative, it has so far sold 500 jumpers to staff across its company-owned and franchise estate, at £20 each.

The Tesco-owned retailer said 10% of the price would be donated to the charities, amounting to £1,000 currently overall.

Those selected are Alzheimer’s Society and Young Lives vs Cancer, as the convenience retailer builds on its existing partnership with the organisations.

This year, it has already raised over £100,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer through Care Bear merchandise, while £50,000 has been donated to the Alzheimer’s Society by selling Forget Me Not badges. In-store fundraising has also boosted the funds.

“We’re so thrilled that our colleagues have got behind our One Stop Christmas jumper initiative this year, which is raising money for Alzheimer’s Society and Young Lives vs Cancer,” said One Stop community and partnerships manager Jack Taylor.

“So far, we have sold over 500,” he added. “Community is at the heart of what we do at One Stop, and colleagues have been very excited to wear their jumper, showing their support to our incredible charity partners. We’re hoping the proceeds we raise from the sales of our jumper will make a real difference to both charities.”

One Stop franchisee Aman Uppal told The Grocer he had subsidised the cost of the jumpers for his staff.

“It was fantastic to see One Stop create their own Christmas jumpers to supplement the range of charity Christmas merchandise,” said Uppal. “As a store, we decided to purchase jumpers for each member of staff so they didn’t have to pay it themselves.

“The jumpers have been very well received by our customers and it has allowed us to talk more about our support for Alzheimer’s Society and Young Lives vs Cancer.”

One Stop is also running its Christmas hamper initiative again this year. It involves One Stop providing store managers and franchisees with a budget to create their own Christmas hampers for a chosen shopper, family, or community group. Last year, over 4,000 hampers were shared.

“This Christmas our colleagues are spreading festive cheer throughout their communities with Christmas hampers, helping to make the season extra special,” added Taylor.

“Each of our stores, including our franchise partners, have been given a budget to create their hampers. They can be given out to anyone they feel deserves a Christmas treat this year whether that be individuals, families or even a community group.”