Mars Wrigley is seeking to breathe life into Triple Treat, its ailing HFSS-compliant snack bar range, by rebranding it as Fruit & Nut.

The confectionery giant is rolling out refreshed packs for its ‘healthier’ takes on Snickers, Mars, Bounty and Galaxy.

The Fruit & Nut branding has already hit Morrisons and Asda, but neither iteration of the bars was available in Tesco or Sainsbury’s as The Grocer went to press.

Mars Wrigley was “committed to providing consumers with the information they need to make informed choices,” a spokeswoman for the supplier told The Grocer.

As such, it had renamed Triple Treat to make it “clearer to shoppers that they are jam-packed (over 75%) with fruit and nuts”, she added.

Mars Wrigley debuted Triple Treat – comprising bars made of date paste, raisins and peanuts drizzled in chocolate – in June 2022, supported by a £1m campaign.

The range was developed specifically so that Mars Wrigley could continue to place its confectionery in prominent store locations when HFSS legislation came into force in October of the same year.

Consumers’ response to Triple Treat has been mixed. A Morrisons shopper’s one-star review of Mars Triple Treat, for example, claimed the snack bars tasted “a bit soapy”.

However, another shopper “absolutely loved” Snickers Triple Treat, rating it five stars on Morrisons’ website.

This mixed response has been reflected in the range’s performance. Value sales of the Triple Treat range reached just £1.9m in the year to 13 July 2024, according to NIQ data.

Mars Wrigley isn’t the only chocolate giant struggling to excite shoppers with HFSS compliant innovation.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier & Nuttier Trail Mix, which launched in February 2023, brought in £3.7m in its first 10 months, just 0.2% of Cadbury’s overall value of £2.1bn [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2023].

You can now secure your tickets to The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards!

Join us on 8 November at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the latest and greatest product and packaging innovations.

See this year’s finalists and book your seat here.