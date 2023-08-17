Starburst has become the latest high-profile casualty of shrinkflation, with its pouches now containing three fewer sweets than they did previously, The Grocer can reveal.

Owner Mars Wrigley has replaced the former 152g packs with 138g ones, but shelf prices have remained the same or risen in the multiples.

With each sweet weighing approximately 4.5g, this equates to three fewer sweets per pack.

Across Tesco, Asda and Morrisons, shelf prices have stuck at £1.25 [Assosia 12 w/e 15 August 2023].

In Sainsbury’s, however, the shelf price of the new 138g pack is higher than the former 152g pack – rising 25% from £1 to £1.25. This is equivalent to a 37.7% price increase per 100g of product.

Mars Wrigley external communications manager Lauren George confirmed the move to shrink Starburst packs.

“Reducing the size of our products, whilst raising prices, is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite Starburst treats without compromising on quality or taste,” she said.

“We have been actively trying to find ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, as we know the increase in the cost of living has impacted both consumers and businesses across the UK.

“Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done.”

The Grocer has approached the retailers for comment.

It comes after Mars shrunk the size of its Maltesers sharing bags and Twix multipacks last year, also citing rising costs.