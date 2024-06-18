Mars Wrigley UK is trialling a second display unit made from waste cocoa beans in Tesco.

It is made from a newly developed material Mars Wrigley has dubbed ‘cocoa cardboard’ – a corrugated cardboard alternative comprising waste cocoa bean shells and recycled paper.

The material was created in collaboration with sustainability consultancy Medoola and converted into a display unit by Kolorcraft.

Seventy-five pairs of the unit were unveiled in Tesco stores in Scotland yesterday (17 June), with 690 pairs to roll into stores in England and Wales on 3 July.

They are branded with Celebrations’ ‘Gift for teacher’ promotion.

The units are claimed by Mars Wrigley to perform “as well as those made from other virgin-fibre based materials”.

Based on a full lifecycle assessment, they delivered “a 94% reduction in land usage, 59% reduction in water usage and 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions versus conventional cardboard”, it said.

The pilot follows the trial of 1,200 solid board display units, also made from waste cocoa bean shells and recycled paper, with Tesco in 2021. It builds on the “learnings” of the previous scheme.

“Cocoa cardboard represents the next stage in our commitment to reach net zero by 2050 and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mars Wrigley UK GM Adam Grant.

“We have a huge sustainability focus at Mars Wrigley, driven by our ‘Sustainable in a generation’ plan, and it extends into our manufacturing and supply chain, too.”