Mother’s Day and Easter proved the highlights for retailers this month, with colourful displays taking centre stage

Aldi

Easter was, of course, the key event for retailers in March. At Aldi, that meant offering a novel ’8-bit gaming egg’ for the gamers in everyone’s lives. Belgian chocolate Office Bunnies and Milk Ripple Egg added an extra touch of class.

Asda

Three packs of dog and cat treats for £3. Rover and Mittens can choose from Dreamies, Rodeo and Pedigree Dentastix. Their pet parents can save 87p.

Budgens

This bougie branch is the longstanding Nash & Gardner’s Budgens in Islington, London, It’s an Aladdin’s cave of baked goods, ready meals (fresh and frozen), hot food and indulgent takeaway drinks. And there’s a £4.50 meal deal that includes pre-packed own-label sarnies.

Eat 17

The small north London grocery chain has many on-trend features – not least its listing of Uncle Wrighty’s. It’s the premium pie brand launched in early March by former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright. The variant pictured is the large Roast Chicken, Sage & Onion. It’s made in partnership with Willy’s Pies, lines from which were also spotted in Eat 17’s chiller.

Lidl

The discounter’s Limited Offers promotion was in full effect over March. Shoppers could save on everything from home baking and cheese to frozen desserts and pizza.

Marks & Spencer

Brightly coloured own-label drinks, both hard and soft caught our eye in M&S. And so did the retailer’s efforts to spark excitement for festive occasions. Its Mother’s Day offer included British Rump of Beef in its £20 meal deal for two, fancy and fizzy wines, and Connie the Caterpillar cake. As spring emerged, notable treats included Afternoon Tea Cream Cake Assortment and Egg Custard Tarts.

Morrisons

This gondola spotted in Broomhill, Sheffield, is a meaty one, dominated by Jack Links Jerky and Biltong. Mattesons and El Pozo also featured.

Sainsbury’s

As better weather and BBQ occasions approached, it made sense Sainsbury’s would push its 25% off wine offer on six or more bottles. Own-label lines sat alongside brands such as Most Wanted, Campo Viejo and Dark Horse.

Tesco

The grocery giant is pushing its Clubcard offers in convenience, rolling out Clubcard bays and gondola ends in its Express stores. Homecare, cooking sauces and table sauces are just some categories included in the deals.