Asda has unveiled a fresh rebrand, a pair of bread-stealing Labradors became unexpected Facebook stars, a Deliveroo rider was spotted on a penny farthing in Chelsea and NFU president Tom Bradshaw gives afterthoughts on Downing Street’s 2024 Farm to Fork Summit.

In this week’s social media roundup, we’re slicing through the buzz of social media to see what’s happening in the world of grocery.

Asda gets a new look

Supermarket giant Asda has unveiled a fresh look courtesy of advertising agency Havas London. The rebrand focuses on adding more personality into the brand, emphasising a friendly and approachable nature. Key aspects include a new dual colour scheme, a bespoke typeface, and the introduction of graphic stickers to playfully highlight product offerings.

“The launch of our new brand identity is a milestone moment in the evolution of our strategy,” said Asda chief customer officer David Hills. ”We hope this new look and feel will help us stand out in the grocery market – bringing to life our personality and reigniting the strong emotional connection customers have for the Asda brand.”

TikTok user @itsnicethat broke down the rebrand in a recent video with almost 24k views. Commenter @olly.rzysko said: “Less corporate, ditched the Walmart legacy and got some personality.” however user @user2834915787190 disagreed: ”I dont think the identity fits. We all know Asda isnt a small local greengrocers. Do they think people are going to forget because they rebranded?”

Read more:

Canine retail crime

Forecourts are on high alert after a pair of labradors pulled off a bread heist at Griffiths Garage petrol station in Herefordshire. CCTV footage shows the two canine culprits in the petrol station shop casually browsing the pet food aisle while one Lab has a loaf of bread in his mouth. Staff apprehended the suspects before they could make off with their loaf and Griffiths Garage used social media to reunite the pups with their owner.

Facebook user Jenny Wakeman commented: “Not trained well, owner asked for a bottle of red!” While George Read wrote: “One’s on the lookout whilst the other one’s being very picky and professional on what to take, plus making out they’re up to nothing by wagging their tails thinking they got away with it.”

Read more:

Yellow sticker discount community

TikTok user @yellowstickerguy and leader of #yellowstickergang has videos reaching over 700k views and in his new video he asks his self-made community of supermarket bargain hunters to share their best time to go yellow sticker hunting – often from shop workers themselves.

M&S from @smegheadyoure: “M&S does 10am on everything apart from food on the move and fruit, then again at 6pm on weekdays and 5pm on weekends (the pm time applies for in-store bakery too) food on the move and fruit is 2pm-6pm”

Sainsbury’s from @tomjackson190: “Work at a Sainsbury’s and last hour we put everything to 10p if it’s for that day”

Co-op from @hollyroperbrowning: “Co-op’s final reductions are at 6pm. They usually waste it off at 9pm”

Asda from @t_moore0: ”I work in Asda mate seen some belters loaves (loads) of bread 27p this morning”

Morrisons from @estelle.babyyy: “I work at Morrisons doing yellow stickers and definitely 5pm and around 8/8:30pm are the best times”

Read more:

Deliveroo : Back to the Future

Deliveroo rider on a penny farthing might be one of the most west London things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/fZF78RShYs — Ned Donovan | فارس دونوفان (@Ned_Donovan) May 14, 2024

X user @Ned_Donovan spotted a Deliveroo rider not on a bicycle or a motorbike, but a penny farthing. Spotted in Chelsea, London the post has received 818k views at time of writing with even @Specsavers commenting on the post: “Were they wearing a monocle?”

Other comments include @Click_Accounts: “When I said I wanted a delivery about 18:50 that’s not quite what I meant….” and @Woollygar: ”Rees-Mogg trying out various new career opportunities?” While @beemoh commented on the wage for rapid delivery riders: “A penny and a farthing is about as much as a rider gets paid for a single delivery, isn’t it?”

Read more:

NFU at Farm to Fork Summit

"It really puts farming and food production on the political agenda in a way which wouldn't be possible if they didn't have this strategic day"



NFU President Tom Bradshaw (@ProagriLtd) updates after attending the UK Farm to Fork Summit at No.10 this morning.#BackBritishFarming pic.twitter.com/qQL26intJq — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) May 14, 2024

Last week saw 10 Downing Street host the 2024 edition of its Farm to Fork Summit, seeing representatives from supermarket bosses such as Tesco’s Ken Murphy, Sainsbury’s Simon Roberts and Morrisons’ Rami Baitiéh to small business ­owners, well-known brands, food trade body bosses and a host of influencers.

NFU president, Tom Bradshaw took to X to share his praise for initiatives like the launch of a UK Food Security Index and putting “farming and food production on the political agenda”, but emphasised the need for immediate action.

The post got a retweet from Sunak himself, however commenters had mixed opinions. User @modernaurelius wrote: “I thought Tory policy was fork the farmers” while @unclebulgaria70 questioned: “NFU have already admitted the trade deals with NZ & AUS are bad for our farmers, why would you trust the Tories now?”

Read more: