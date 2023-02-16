Charles Wright
Charles is Digital and Social Assistant at The Grocer
- Profiles and Q&As
My Alternative CV: Eden Mill Distillery’s Hannah Ingram on burrata, paper rounds and Daniel Craig
’I remember having an Elton John CD when I was around eight years old that I listened to on repeat, for months on end’
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Margaux Jacquot, junior national account manager, Mr Organic
Margaux discusses her role at Mr Organic, ensuring consumers can easily find the best Italian products in their local stores
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Tia Benaim, logistics apprentice, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
For National Apprecticeship Week, Tia gives insight on her logistics role with Coca-Cola
- Analysis & Features
Loveheart nuggets and more foodie treats coming this Valentine’s
From heart-shaped chicken nuggets to sushi platters for two, take a look at the latest products set to hit shelves this Valentine’s Day
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Sasha Holt, head of marketing, Nc’nean
Sasha talks about her London-based role as head of marketing for a female founded whisky distillery on the west coast of Scotland
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Samuel Dixon, junior buyer, Higgidy
Junior buyer Sam works in procurement and approval of new ingredients for Higgidy
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Niall Healy, brand manager, Minor Figures
From Ireland to Panama to London, a passion for food and drink has brought Niall around the world and he shows no sign of slowing down
- Analysis & Features
18 more plant-based products and hitting shelves this Veganuary
As Veganuary continues to gain popularity, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a surge in vegan product launches. Take a look at some of the newest vegan product launches for Veganuary whether you’re a seasoned meat avoider or just dipping a toe into the plant-based world
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Ellie Inkster, business graduate, Tesco
Tesco’s graduate scheme helped Ellie find where her skills are best suited – and helped her find purpose
- Range Preview
Preview Asda’s two new plant-based ranges for Veganuary 2023
The vegan OMV and Plant Based by Asda ranges feature 112 products, of which we discover the highlights
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Naomi Gardner, general manager, Roasting Plant Coffee
Naomi manages her team and operations at two busy central London coffee shops
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Amy Harris, junior development technologist, Higgidy
Amy landed a job at her dream company developing new flavours and trends in the world of pies
- Analysis & Features
The Grocer’s 22 most-liked Instagram new products of 2022
Check out the top NPD for 2022. How many have you spotted in your local supermarket?
- Analysis & Features
Veganuary 2023 preview: from This bacon to spicy nuggets
Veganuary has become the key time for brands to bring out their plant-based NPD, we dive into some of the new launches for January 2023
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Corentin Coubes, project manager, The Absolut Company
Corentin’s role at The Absolut Company helps him live abroad and discover new cultures
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Mark Amo, graphic design and marketing executive, Wanis International Foods
Part of Mark’s job is celebrity outreach – getting him in contact with some of his favourite grime artists
- Profiles and Q&As
My food & drink job: Holly Brown, sous chef, Dovebrook Kitchen
Sous chef Holly swapped making sandwiches for high-end frozen plant-based meals
- Analysis & Features
Compared: the cheapest Christmas dinner deals in supermarkets
With the cost of living crisis, supermarkets are in a race to the bottom on bundles, here are the meal deals on offer at the supermarkets
- Range Preview
Panettone Trios and Organic Prosecco: Whole Foods Market Christmas range 2022
A short and sweet range of new products from Whole Foods Market this Christmas – focusing on luxury Italian sweet treats
- Analysis & Features
Supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year’s Day
Check out the festive opening times of your supermarket between Christmas and New Year here