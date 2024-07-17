AF Blakemore is offering up its online training platform eLab to independent retailers to help them upskill staff and boost retention.

The Spar wholesaler launched the service across its company-owned estate earlier this year, and will be enabling access for its network of 800-plus independent retailers from September.

Training and learning modules available, which are accessed via an online portal, include customer service and engagement, management skills, and NPD knowledge. There is also guidance and information on how new legislative changes impact stores.

AF Blakemore CEO Carol Welch told The Grocer store staff can access it “anytime and anywhere”, so training modules can be completed at their own pace. She added that the content was interactive, which made the learning “more engaging and effective”.

“It’s an exciting tool,” Welch said. “Teams are one of the biggest assets in any retailer so it’s important to make them feel rewarded, developed and find their jobs interesting, while delivering the right service levels, to encourage retention.

“And because independent retailers run community stores, it is important they teach their colleagues how to interact with customers in confidence and run the store to the neighbourhood’s needs, because that then encourages shoppers to come back. Service is about friendliness and helpfulness.”

The service forms part of the financial agreement independent retailers have with AF Blakemore, Welch added.

“When working with independent retailers, we should be helping them access tools that maybe they can’t afford or operate on their own, which then helps them to build their business further as entrepreneurs.”