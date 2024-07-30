Allwyn has teamed up with Snappy Shopper to enable independent National Lottery retailers to sell scratchcards online for the first time.

With this new way to sell scratchcards, independent stores could boost their National Lottery sales and associated commission, said the new National Lottery licence holder.

It would allow customers to conveniently add scratchcards to their wider online shop on the Snappy Shopper platform and receive them directly, it added.

For retailers to be eligible to sell scratchcards online, a National Lottery retailer must be signed up to sell groceries on the Snappy Shopper platform. The retailer must also use its own staff members, as opposed to third-party drivers, for home deliveries, as well as be up to date with all the necessary safeguarding training.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Allwyn to bring this innovative scratchcard delivery service to independent National Lottery retailers,” said Snappy Shopper CEO Mike Callachan.

“This initiative not only provides a new and convenient way for customers to purchase scratchcards, but also supports local businesses by enhancing their online offerings and driving additional revenue streams. At Snappy Shopper, we are committed to empowering local retailers and enriching the shopping experience for their customers.”

Following a trial with a small number of independent retailers, Allwyn director of retail Alex Green said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get this service right for both retailers and National Lottery players, to ensure our robust in-store player protection standards are maintained throughout the online ordering and home delivery process.

“We’re really pleased with the results of the trial, which have shown us that Snappy Shopper is exactly the right kind of partner to help our independent retail partners sell National Lottery scratchcards safely online.”

Natalie Lightfoot of Londis Solo Convenience, Baillieston, Glasgow, which was one of the trial stores, said: “Since introducing scratchcards through Snappy Shopper, we’ve received a positive response from our customers, providing them with an additional reason to place orders.

“Notably, three of our scratchcards have ranked among the top 100 products sold through Snappy Shopper in the past three weeks, indicating that our customers appreciate the freedom of choice and convenience of purchasing online. With all procedures correctly implemented, I am delighted to be replicating our in-store safe play experience directly to our customers’ doors. Who knows, we might have a big winner soon.”