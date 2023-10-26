Ascona Group has bought Bridgwater Road Service Station in Bristol, taking its total portfolio to 61 sites across the UK.

As part of the acquisition, the company would be fitting a new Nisa store on the forecourt to enhance its retail offering, it said.

It will complement the rest of its estate with each site tailored to the local community. Alongside Nisa, Ascona Group also works with Costa, Starbucks, and Greggs in a bid to become “destination roadside outlets”.

The latest acquisition brings the forecourt retailer a step closer to its ambition of reaching 300 sites in the next five years.

“We are delighted to add such a quality forecourt to our expanding portfolio as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth strategy,” said Ascona Group founder and CEO Darren Briggs. “We look forward to serving the local community in Bristol with our combined fuel and retail offering.

“With 61 sites and counting, we are on track to achieve our ambitious goal to be one of the top three independent fuel retailers in the UK market. Our ability to continue to expand the portfolio is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our success demonstrates the sizeable opportunity for both organic and acquisitive growth in the market.”