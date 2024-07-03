Blakemore Retail is rolling out electronic shelf labels across 130 more stores in partnership with VusionGroup.

Following a trial at 43 sites, the latest rollout will see over 570,000 ESLs, which can display messaging in black, white, yellow and red, deployed across the Blakemore Retail estate overall.

These will be backed by the tech firm’s VusionCloud platform, which allows Blakemore Retail to track, monitor and manage the digital price tags remotely.

It is also installing VusionGroup’s AI-driven software, Memory Retail Intelligence, that offers key insights into stores’ trading performance, such as in shopper behaviour and promotional activity.

Blakemore Retail, which is the company-owned division of AF Blakemore and owns 253 stores, said the technologies would improve customer service, pricing integrity and operational efficiency.

“The integration of four-colour ESLs and the powerful VusionCloud platform revolutionised the way we manage and display prices and promotions,” said Blakemore Retail MD Matt Teague. “It’s a transformative step in elevating our customer experience, optimising our operations and delivering on our commitment to innovation and excellence.

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup, said: “We are delighted to be part of Blakemore Retail’s digital transformation journey. We’re excited to bring them our most innovative VusionGroup solutions and expertise that will provide unparalleled service to their valued customers.

“This first rollout is part of the fast growth we are experiencing in UK and Ireland where we surpassed 500 stores end 2023, and a significant step towards our 1,000-store target in 2024. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with the AF Blakemore team.”

VusionGroup also works with retailers including M&S, Morrisons and Budgens in the UK.