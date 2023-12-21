East of England Co-op has launched its first-ever app and a tie-up with Just Eat as it looks to scale up its e-commerce capabilities.

Using the new app or its website, customers will now be able to order groceries from 25 of the indie’s stores and book an advance delivery slot. Orders will be picked and packed in store, with deliveries being fulfilled by the courier service Gophr.

East of England Co-op said it was the first regional co-operative to have launched its own shopping platform, and the first Co-op food retailer to have its own app.

The retailer has also rolled out a rapid delivery service with Just Eat across 53 stores. Offering delivery within “as little as 20 minutes”, the partnership would “significantly increase access to the convenience of online shopping” for customers across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire, it said.

The launch has been spearheaded by Matt Adamson, who joined East of England Co-op in the newly created role of head of e-commerce in January. Adamson had previously served a five-year stint at Co-op developing e-commerce functions.

“To be launching our own online shopping platform alongside rapid delivery with Just Eat means we’re able to offer our customers a great variety of online shopping options,” said Adamson.

“Online shopping remains a fundamental part of consumer shopping behaviour – 13% of grocery shopping is now conducted online,” he added. “After significant development and a successful trial, our new platform allows customers access to our full range, including Sourced Locally produce from local producers, setting us apart from other online shopping retailers. And of course, they can still earn dividend points.”