Stephen Jones
Stephen Jones is senior retail reporter at The Grocer.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610272
- Email:
- stephen.jones@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Holland & Barrett opens in Greece, kicking off delayed expansion plans
The stores were originally set to launch by the end of 2022
- News
Sainsbury’s confirms it is listing Prime Hydration drink this week
The listing includes a new limited edition Orange and Mango flavour
- Comment & Opinion
Waitrose joins rivals in slashing prices – but for a different reason
The move signals the retailer is taking the cost of living crisis seriously, and acknowledges its customers are feeling the pinch
- News
Morrisons confirms plans to stock Prime Hydration drink, and could be joined by Sainsbury’s
Prime is listed on the internal stocking systems of both retailers, according to Prime Tracker UK
- News
Waitrose bows to cost of living pressure with ‘record’ price cuts
The retailer had previously been resisting cutting prices in response to the cost of living crisis
- Comment & Opinion
Holland & Barrett’s DNA testing trial signals its wellness ambitions
The trial with DnaNudge at its Marble Arch store could lead to a wider rollout
- News
Holland & Barrett to trial in-store DNA testing to nudge customer choices
Holland & Barrett has partnered with DnaNudge for the limited trial
- News
Iceland, Birds Eye and Currys to help families without freezers
Manchester Metropolitan University will publish a white paper based on the results
- News
Asda to open NHS diabetic eye testing clinics in stores
The clinics are part of a new collaboration with healthcare provider InHealth
- News
Earthquake support: supermarkets rally to aid Turkey and Syria relief efforts
Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Co-op are among those to have publicly announced donations
- News
Iceland given refinancing boost on the back of ‘better than expected’ performance guidance
Moody’s expects Iceland to benefit from falling energy costs over the rest of the year
- News
Holland & Barrett trains store staff as gut health advisors
The health and wellness retailer will also offer customers free one-to-one consultations through a newly created online hub
- News
John Lewis starts hunt for new creative agency for first time in 14 years
Both accounts under review are currently held by the agency Adam&EveDDB
- News
Iceland remains ‘incredibly well positioned’ despite supplier credit concerns
Iceland said only a handful of suppliers would be affected by Coface’s decision to suspend credit insurance
- News
‘Broken’ Apprenticeship Levy must be fixed, BRC chief urges
Helen Dickinson is one of four trade body chiefs to sign an open letter to government criticising the current Apprenticeship Levy
- News
Sainsbury’s expands Starbucks partnership by opening 60th in-store café
The opening in Bicester means Sainsbury’s has reached a target set in March 2022
- Comment & Opinion
CMA investigation into confusing pricing neglects impact of the discounters
It seems unlikely the CMA’s review will result in significant legal change
- News
Holland & Barrett installs branded fixtures at three WH Smith Travel stores
A tailored range of vitamins and suncream will be available in three WH Smith stores
- Analysis & Features
Raye: the pop-up grocer that aims to help brands get wider listings
Nicole Compen founded pop-up store-cum-consultancy Raye to act as display space for emerging brands
- News
CMA launches unit pricing review amid cost of living concerns
Supermarkets could face a clampdown on how they promote and list the price of some products