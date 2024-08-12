East of England Co-op is enhancing its markdown processes through a new link-up with electronic shelf labels.

The society has so far integrated the WasteInsight solution with ESLs in 18 stores, which means staff are now alerted of any near-expiry items through a flashing system.

These alerts from WasteInsight are delivered through staff’s hand-held devices, which then link to the ESLs’ flash technology.

The aim is that it will drive up labour productivity by making it easier and quicker for staff to identify, implement and process markdowns, as opposed to manually searching for the products in store.

East of England Co-op has been using WasteInsight, delivered by Retail Insight, since 2021. Powered by cognitive-driven technology, it focuses on expiration management, more efficient donations to charities, and forecasting accuracy in a bid to enable dynamic markdowns in terms of pricing and timing.

The 120-store society also begun rolling out ESLs, supplied by Pricer, in June. It plans to rollout the combined solution across its estate as it continues installing the ESLs.

“We are thrilled to have successfully piloted the integration between our ESLs and Retail Insight’s Prompted Markdown solution,” said East of England Co-op senior project manager Robert Hawkins.

“As we roll out across our estate, we are confident that we will continue to reap the rewards of streamlined processes, and we are excited to get feedback from our store colleagues.”

Retail Insight UK client director Kieran O’Brien added: “The work we are doing with ESL integrations across the East of England Co-op estate will ensure that we can drastically reduce the amount of time store associates spend looking for products to be marked down.

“The beauty of the integration is in its simplicity – because our solution works with retailers’ foundational data and is product agnostic, it can work with any ESL model and can be fully scalable across a retailer’s estate.”