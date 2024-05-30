Glenshire Group has made three new appointments to its senior management team as the Scottish grocer continues to expand its estate.

Starting next week in a newly created role, Aleksandra Copeland, formerly head of central operations at forecourt operator Applegreen, has been hired as group operations director.

She will manage operations across the entire scope of the business, including Glenshire’s convenience chain Greens Retail and franchise operation with Pizza Hut.

The business has also appointed Andy Mills as head of development, with the responsibility of seeking new stores and developing its offer for customers, such as food to go. He started last month, joining from Subway as development co-ordinator.

Finally, Simon Routledge has been hired as retail operations controller for Greens Retail. He joined in April, with the aim to ensure the chain “delivers on core retail values and driving growth and KPIs in-store”, the business said. He was previously superstore general manager with Morrisons, and head of sales at Lidl before that.

The appointments come as Glenshire Group continues in its expansion programme, across both Greens and Pizza Hut.

Greens Retail is opening its 23rd site in Aberdeen on 1 June. Two more are set to launch by July, Greens of Broughty Ferry and Greens of Aberdour, taking its estate to 25. The retailer revaled last year it was also planning its first store opening in England.

Under its franchise operation with Pizza Hut, which opened its first branch next to its flagship convenience store in Kirkcaldy, Fife in August 2023, Glenshire Group opened its 18th outlet in Glasgow last week. Two more are set to open in Edinburgh in the coming months.