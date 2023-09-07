Scottish grocer Greens has become the first convenience retailer to operate a Pizza Hut franchise in the UK.

It has launched a 1,300 sq ft Pizza Hut branch next to its flagship convenience store in Kirkcaldy, Fife, 10 years since the restaurant chain left the area.

The restaurant will be open Sunday to Thursday 11am to 11pm, and Friday to Saturday 11am to midnight. It will also serve customers via takeaway and delivery, through partners including Just Eat and Deliveroo.

With the duo setting sights on further openings, Pizza Hut said the partnership was helping to build its presence in Scotland. The launch with Greens also coincides with Pizza Hut’s 50th anniversary in the UK.

“We are excited for the start of our franchisee relationship to be with Pizza Hut, a global brand with a strong heritage, who are investing and innovating to become the leading pizza brand in the UK,” said Harris Aslam, MD for Greens’ parent company Glenshire Group.

“There are significant synergies between our existing convenience retail business and Pizza Hut and we particularly look forward to seeing how we can cross-sell by encouraging customers to collect fresh pizzas and shop in adjacent brands during dwell time.”

A Pizza Hut spokeswoman said: “We are so proud of our newest franchisee, Glenshire Group, who is expanding our store presence into Scotland with the opening of their new Hut in Kirkcaldy. It looks absolutely fantastic, and is proving a hit with the local fans already.

“We value the partnerships with our dedicated franchisees who serve our iconic pizzas in their communities, and continue to create opportunities for individuals to join our growing team. We are thrilled that this new Hut alone will create no less than 20 new jobs in the local area and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

The fast-growing retailer works with Nisa and currently operates 20 convenience stores in Scotland, with plans to expand into England.