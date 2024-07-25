Greens Retail has opened 25th store.

It comes as the Scottish grocer, which is primarily supplied by Nisa, “scored a hat-trick” of store openings last month.

These are Greens of Ashgrove in Aberdeen, Greens of Broughty Ferry in Dundee, and Greens of Newton Mearns in Glasgow.

The latter store is currently trading as Nisa Local, but will rebrand to Greens in August.

Each store offered customers a “destination” shopping experience featuring in-store concessions, Greens said.

These include hot food to go, Costa Express, and baking goods supplied by Fisher & Donaldson. The stores also feature frozen fizzy drink Skwishee, which is owned by Greens’ parent company Glenshire Group.

“We are thrilled to have three further stores join the Greens family in Scotland,” said Glenshire Group MD Harris Aslam. “The phenomenal response from local communities, which we are an integral part of, is a testament to the tailored Greens retail proposition, and the passion which our store and central teams clearly have.

“There is significant growth to come, as we gear up to open our first stores in England this year.”

The 25th store opening comes after Greens recently entered a new supply deal with Iceland, which sees the supermarket’s products sold in Greens of Dundee and Greens of Shettleston.

These include Iceland’s own-label and branded goods from its exclusive brand partnerships with Greggs, TGI Fridays, Harry Ramsden’s and Cathedral City.

The Iceland range sits alongside its existing arrangment with Nisa, which provides its stores with Co-op own-brand products.

Greens Retail said it planned to roll out the Iceland range to more stores later in the year.