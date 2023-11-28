Henderson Group has launched a five-strong range of festive sandwiches under its exclusive Delish range.

The Northern Irish Spar wholesaler launched the wider Delish range earlier this year, in partnership with Newry-based food-to-go manufacturer Around Noon. The range comprises over 40 lines, with Around Noon supplying Hendersons with 55,000 products a week.

Launching this week and running until 31 December, the festive specials are made up of three new lines and two returning options. The new items are Ham, Cheese & Fruit Chutney Wrap, Applewood Cheese & Fruit Chutney Sandwich and a Turkey, Stuffing & Cranberry Feast on granary bloomer bread, which comes under the Delish Selection premium tier.

The reprised options are a Turkey, Smoked Bacon & Stuffing Wrap and a Turkey, Sausage & Stuffing Sandwich.

The Delish at Christmas range is available in over 160 Spar, Eurospar and Vivo stores across Northern Ireland, with 10p from the purchase of every pack donated to Spar NI’s charity partners, Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children.

“We’re excited to be launching the Delish at Christmas range, bringing three new products to our shelves as well as welcoming back our shoppers’ favourites,” said Henderson Group brand development and marketing manager for food to go Julia Galbraith.

“This year’s range introduces exciting and tasty new products for shoppers’ convenience when on the go, providing additional choice and upgrading their lunch options for an affordable price, all while getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Around Noon senior account manager Stuart Kidd added: “The new Delish at Christmas range introduces more choice and new flavours to lunch on the go, as well as offering Christmas favourites. Our ongoing partnership with Henderson Group allows us to develop their ranges to meet customers’ everchanging needs, while providing the highest quality products.

“Whether it’s a quick lunch in the office or indulging in your first Christmas sandwich of the year, the Delish at Christmas range offers options for all shoppers and at great value.”