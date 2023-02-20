Ronan Hegarty
Ronan is news editor of The Grocer.
- Tel:
- 01293 610406
- Email:
- ronan.hegarty@thegrocer.co.uk
- Analysis & Features
The Big 30 Wholesalers 2023: taking a seat in supermarket boardrooms
Bestway’s swoop on Sainsbury’s has fuelled speculation of a reverse takeover – a further sign of the sector’s growing influence on grocery
- Reports
The Big 30’s big buyouts and the foodservice fallout
If there was one area of wholesale you would forgive for not being too bullish right now, it would be foodservice
- Reports
The Wholesale Big 30’s very different two newcomers
This year sees two new entries to the Big 30 list in the shape of Hunt’s Food Group and Global Foods
- Grocer 33
Amazon defeats inflation (and supermarket rivals) in price comparison survey
It marked a return to winning ways for the online giant
- Grocer 33
Asda cheapest but inflation high at all supermarkets
Own-label toastie loaves were among four lines to see 40%-plus rises
- Grocer 33
Sainsbury’s promo blizzard makes it cheapest supermarket
The Holborn retailer had price-only promos on nine items
- Analysis & Features
A year in convenience: McColl’s deal dominates as Asda moves for Co-op forecourts
New rapid delivery players have dominated the headlines, but the major multiples continue to encroach
- Grocer 33
Aldi finally cheaper than Lidl in Super 33 price comparison
Fourth time lucky for Aldi as it finally undercut Lidl
- Grocer 33
Vegan food price comparison shows Tesco is cheapest… with Clubcard
A high number of promotions on vegan lines led to a particularly competitive week
- News
CMA kicks off competition inquiry into Asda’s Co-op forecourt deal
The CMA did not disclose any further details of the parameters of its inquiry or whether it would factor in EG Group forecourts
- Grocer 33
Asda cheapest in Grocer 33 as Arla Skyr yoghurt soars 48% in price
The dairy line represented the sharpest rise in the basket, which otherwise pointed to slowing inflation
- News
Valeo Foods brings in former Birds Eye boss Hudson to lead snacks division
Hudson has taken a temporary role at Valeo Foods to lead the group’s UK snacks business, responsible for the likes of Kettle, Manomasa and Fox’s
- News
Kenyatte Nelson joins Co-op in new membership and customer role
Nelson joins from fashion retailer N Brown Group, where he has been chief brand officer since June 2019
- Grocer 33
Offers dampen inflation effect as Asda is cheapest in Grocer 33
This week’s Grocer 33 shopping basket was on average just 8.4% more expensive than the first week in January 2021
- Grocer 33
Asda cheapest on our premium festive Grocer 33 shopping basket price comparison
Only Tesco managed to get within touching distance of Asda, and only after factoring its Clubcard Prices deals
- The Big Interview
CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq on getting to grips with the Co-op
Khoury-Haq brings a financial approach to the Co-op, and has already cut costs. But she’s also looking to grow the topline, and to give greater focus to the society’s campaigning
- Grocer 33
How Asda won our frozen-focused Christmas Grocer 33 price comparison special
Our price comparison includes Christmas dinner, mince pies, Christmas crackers, Quality Street and Rennie indigestion tablets
- News
Tesco supermarket-convenience price gap wider than rival Sainsbury’s
The price gap between Tesco’s larger stores and its Express format was 10.4% in November
- Grocer 33
Christmas deals keeping a lid on inflation as Asda comes in cheapest
Pre-Christmas discounts and deals appear to be stemming the inflationary tide
- News
M&S’s Katharine Haenelt to join meat supplier OSI Group as UK MD
OSI Group supplies protein items and other food products to foodservice and retail brands including McDonald’s