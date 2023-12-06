Henderson Group is rolling out electric vehicle charging points at 100 company-owned Spar forecourts in partnership with BP.

The rollout, which will see up to 200 BP Pulse rapid charge points installed, is expected to complete by the end of 2025.

It will add to company-owned division Henderson Retail’s existing EV network, which has over 40 charge points already available at 21 sites in Northern Ireland.

“The demand for ultra-fast charging points in Northern Ireland is high,” said Henderson Group chief financial officer Ron Whitten. “Current figures from the Department for Transport show there are currently around 18,762 ultra-low emission vehicles registered in the region, an increase of 55% in the past two years alone.

“This steep trajectory of the volume of electric vehicles on the road is only going to continue, yet Northern Ireland has just 60 ultra-fast charge points in operation.

“We are making considered, positive steps in line with consumer behaviour and working with BP Pulse to install ultra-fast chargers at our sites, which will give EV drivers the opportunity to charge at a location that is convenient to their journey.”

BP Pulse is one of the largest electric vehicle charging operators in the UK, and plans to invest up to £18bn in the UK energy system by 2030. This includes up to £1bn for an EV charging infrastructure.

BP Pulse CEO Akira Kirton added: “Fast, reliable charging in convenient locations is essential to give drivers the confidence to switch to electric vehicles.

“Working with Henderson Group, a retail network that dominates the market in Northern Ireland, we have the opportunity and aspiration to create one of the largest networks of ultra-fast and rapid charging points – meeting the rise in demand for now and in the future.”