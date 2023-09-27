Nisa has renewed its contract with London convenience chain LA Foods for another five years.

The 16-store operator, which includes 15 with a Nisa fascia and one own branded, said it wanted to maintain access to Co-op own-label products, as well as Nisa’s availability levels, industry expertise, and competitive pricing.

With the new contract secured, LA Foods said it was exploring more store opportunities with Nisa and was looking to capitalise on its refits and merchandising plans.

The extension will add to the duo’s 20-year working relationship, which during that time saw LA Foods open Nisa’s 1,000th symbol store in Camden in 2021.

“One of the reasons behind extending the contract is the certainty of supply and product availability at Nisa,” said LA Foods Group shareholder Haroon Hussain. “We haven’t had any issues with deliveries and the Co-op own-brand products were also an appealing factor.

“Although the wider market has been a little strange recently, we feel that the contract extension with Nisa is a step forward and gives us the certainty to start growing our business.

“We have had a lot of support whilst working with the team at Nisa who have provided a great service, and I hope this will continue.”

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie said: “I’m thrilled that LA Foods Group have decided to extend their contract with us for a further five years. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with LA Group and hopefully see more Nisa affiliated stores open in the future.

“We have enjoyed working with Haroon and the team over the last 20 years and look forward to see how the group expands in the future.”