Musgrave Northern Ireland has invested £14m into a new own-label range created for its SuperValu, Centra and Mace convenience store brands.

Dubbed Good Food Locally Sourced, the range consists of almost 150 products sourced from local suppliers, including McAtamney’s Gourmet Kitchen in Portglenone, spanning meat, poultry, dairy and meal solutions.

These include lasagne, pies and bakes, as well as global cuisine influences such as honey chilli chicken, chicken tikka masala and peppered chicken stack.

The range launched on 6 May across more than 200 stores, supported with in-store POS, promotions, and TV and radio advertising.

“Good Food is an authentic promise of taste, quality and value, while Locally Sourced makes an equally important promise that the range is sourced from here,” said Musgrave NI trading director Julie Cherry.

“Our investment to bring Good Food Locally Sourced to market reflects our already firm commitment to supporting local producers and suppliers – we spend £166m annually on local food and drink, we work with 3,000 local farmers and 240 local food and drink suppliers, and stock over 4,500 local products across our stores.”