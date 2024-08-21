Nisa is partnering with technology company Kelsius to help retailers improve their food safety management processes.

The symbol group is kicking off a trial next month with four stores, ahead of a wider rollout in January, which will see Nisa retailers get access to the Kelsius system at a discount price.

Kelsius streamlines Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) checks, thereby removing manual, labour-intensive food safety management processes, it said.

This includes temperature control to ensure food is stored and cooked properly. Kelsius provides a wireless temperature monitoring system that uses sensors and probes for deli, bakery or butcher counters, as well as in fridges and freezers.

The sensors automatically alert retailers when a fridge or freezer temperature falls outside set parameters, helping them to prevent loss of stock and food waste. Probes can be used to monitor temperatures on the spot.

All data is recorded and available in real time, making it easier to create reports, gain insights, and provide data for audits, Kelsius said. The system also helps businesses to automate checklists and monitoring of routine activities such as cleaning tasks.

It aims to save retailers time and resources on processes that would otherwise be undertaken manually, while taking away the risk of human error.

One retailer said: “The greatest benefit by far that I have found is that it frees up between 15-20 hours a week for my staff. Roughly 10 hours for my floor staff and seven for my deli. This also means my staff are free to clean and stock and serve my customers. It is like having an extra member of staff for each half day.”

Another retailer said: “The cost of the entire Kelsius system is much less than the cost of manually checking each fridge and freezer twice a day in labour alone. It cuts out around 30-35 hours per week in labour for us.”

Kelsius said the digital system also helped convenience retailers achieve their sustainability goals by eliminating the paper and printing needed to carry out the HACCP process manually.

With convenience stores continuing to expand their hot and cold food to go offers, as well as meal for tonight solutions, Kelsius said its service was becoming increasingly relevant.

“We are all aware of the challenges that continue to affect convenience retailers,” Kelsius UK food retail sales manager Danielle Guy told The Grocer. “Labour shortages, increasing costs and supply chain issues mean that more and more, retailers are looking to engage in processes and procedures that help them to maximise efficiencies.

“Using the Kelsius system means that managers and business owners have peace of mind that the system is monitoring valuable stock 24/7. Food safety practices are automated, consistent and compliant with regulations, with traceability assured from delivery through to serving customers.

“Improved practices, food quality and service mean that customers are protected, and that the business’s reputation is protected, which is hugely important in a highly competitive market.”

Kelsius is also working with retailers operating with other symbols such as Budgens, Premier, Spar, and Costcutter. Outside the convenience sector, Kelsius has also partnered with businesses including restaurants and healthcare facilities.