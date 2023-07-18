One Stop is paying for franchisees to get a year’s free membership with the Association of Convenience Stores.

The convenience retailer told The Grocer membership would give retailers a stronger campaigning voice to government, access to best practice guides, and broader networking opportunities with leading retailers and suppliers.

“We’re always looking for ways in which we can support our franchisees and their businesses,” it added.

Derbyshire-based One Stop franchisee Dee Sedani, who sits on the ACS board, said franchisees “must embrace this opportunity”.

“It’s a worthwhile service,” he said. “My main value comes from networking, going on study tours, and having access to legitimate advice around various legislations that impact retailers. It’s reassuring to have the security that you’re getting the right information to run your store properly.

“They are there when you need them,” he added. “And I’d advise any fellow franchisees to make the most of this membership because I can guarantee you will come back with at least one gold nugget.”

ACS independent members consist of companies that operate with less than 20 stores. These members benefit from advice and information, including access to a free legal helpline, as well as political representation and networking opportunities. They can also take advantage of exclusive member services tailored to the independent convenience store.

ACS CEO James Lowman said: “One Stop have joined several other leading convenience businesses in providing their retailers with the protection of our industry leading Assured Advice scheme, access to our events and networking opportunities, and learning resources through our member portal.

“We’re delighted to be working with One Stop and their franchisees, further strengthening our campaigning voice when engaging with government.”