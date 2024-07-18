Over 100 independent Spar stores are now offering AF Blakemore’s Tesco Price Match initiative, as the business looks to boost its value proposition.

The wholesaler said the initiative’s success in driving footfall and supporting shoppers through the cost of living crisis in its company-owned estate, which it rolled out across last year, was encouraging retailers to adopt it in their own stores.

“It’s really important for us that while we offer convenience for shopping little and often, we’re also offering value to customers all year round,” AF Blakemore CEO Carol Welch told The Grocer.

“And matching key items with Tesco enforces to consumers that Spar is delivering value on their doorstep, rather than having to go to their nearest supermarket.”

The wholesaler said there were around 50 products that it matched against Tesco pricing, which were rotated every three to four weeks.

Welch added that it was important to match prices against the “right range” of products for shoppers, in terms of trends, seasonality, and everyday essentials, including breakfast cereal, pasta, milk, jam and cheese.

The wholesaler benchmarks the range against Tesco’s general price list weekly.

“We understand our customer, so it’s crucial to keep the products focused on key basket items, that are highly relevant to convenience shoppers and account for a lot of volume sales,” said Welch.

AF Blakemore said the Tesco Price Match initiative was continuing to gain interest from independent retailers, with 136 stores adopting it so far.

Since its launch in September, the wholesaler’s brand tracking data had shown “a consistent improvement in our value credentials”, it said.

It comes as AF Blakemore also ramps up its fresh offer for independent retailers. Revealed at the Spar Retail Show 2024 in Telford in May, AF Blakemore showcased a new food-to-go concept under its Philpotts brand, offering freshly prepared breakfast and lunchtime options.

It has also launched a new meat-based meal range, called County Bridge Kitchen, which debuted at its company-owned store in Llandaff in May.

It can be offered as a meal deal solution at £9.99, offering a main and side. These include Lamb Kebab Kofta, Tandoori Chicken Skewers, and Honey Mustard Pork Loin Steak, with sides such as Garlic Wedges, Dauphinoise Potato and Mediterranean Potato Gratin.

AF Blakemore said the range would become available to independents soon.