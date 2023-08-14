Independent Scottish co-operative society Scotmid has reported a record year of Snappy Shopper deliveries, with over 200,000 orders placed in the past year.

It brings its total deliveries made since partnering with the home delivery service in 2019 to 500,000, which have been carried out from 24 of its 350-strong store estate.

The past year’s number of orders reflects a 21% increase on those made during 2021 and 2022, the equivalent of 42,000 more.

The deliveries have been fulfilled by a fleet of zero emission electric vehicles, with a £3 delivery fee on orders over £10.

“Partnering with Scotmid was a decision we knew would drive mutual growth and success,” said Snappy Shopper founder and CEO Mike Callachan.

“This is evident in hitting over 500,000 orders since our union began. It’s a fantastic achievement that demonstrates the strength of convenience stores and how teaming up with Snappy Shopper supports local businesses to increase their customer base, enabling them to grow amid the current cost of living crisis.

“What’s more, we fully support Scotmid’s effort to make deliveries carbon neutral with its fleet of EVs. We’re confident that they’ll achieve their ambition to have EVs at all their hubs and any future sites.”

Scotmid food online development manager Stuart Forsyth said: “We’ve seen fantastic growth in our convenience stores since offering Snappy Shopper as a rapid delivery service. It was certainly a milestone reaching 500,000 orders.

“Using our fleet of EVs allows us to improve our environmental impact whilst meeting high consumer demand for retailers. We are proud to work with Snappy Shopper and look forward to witnessing the continued growth that comes with this partnership.”