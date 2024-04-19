BP is amplifying its colleague safety measures with the rollout of a new crime logging platform and body-worn cameras.

The reporting initiative is in conjunction with Auror and will be rolled out across BP’s 300 company-owned stores over the coming months.

Using an app-based platform, it aims to reduce incidents of abuse and theft by enabling “swift incident reporting” and “seamless collaboration” with police.

Auror will also help BP identify offenders targeting multiple sites across its business thanks to the data reported by staff during previous incidents, the oil company added.

As a further tool to keep colleagues safe, the platform alerts staff immediately when repeat offenders or vehicles of interest are reported into the platform in the local area.

“Auror is committed to working with BP across the UK to help connect crime and to stop the impact of criminal networks,” said Auror VP UK & Europe Mark Gleeson.

“For an organisation like BP, that has stores ranging in sizes, creating a safer environment for colleagues with Auror is essential, and we are thrilled to be partnering with BP to enable that.”

BP is also rolling out more body-worn cameras to staff working in company-owned stores that are facing higher levels of verbal abuse.

It follows a trial last summer, in partnership with Reveal, with 70 sites now using the technology. The introduction of the cameras has so far resulted in a decrease in verbal abuse incidents and positive collaboration with police, with several customers apologising for their behaviour after seeing their action via the cameras, BP said.

Reveal CEO Alasdair Field said: “The feedback from BP’s retail team members has been overwhelmingly positive during the pilot. As highlighted, Reveal body cameras significantly enhanced their job satisfaction by reducing incidents.

“Moreover, the cameras greatly improved interactions with security and police, thanks to the invaluable footage for incident reporting. We are proud of how our technology has substantially boosted safety and protection for BP’s retail teams and are delighted to see this extended across BP stores.”

BP VP for mobility & convenience retail UK Sonya Adams said: “Safety comes first at BP. We are always looking at ways we can create a safer working environment for colleagues and a better retail experience for customers.

“We serve millions of customers every week with the vast majority of transactions being pleasant and positive. However, in line with the rest of the retail sector, we are seeing an increase in crime and abuse of our colleagues, and that’s unacceptable.

“We will continue to collaborate with others in the sector, and invest in technology like Auror and the Reveal body cameras, to help us combat these issues.”