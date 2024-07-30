Co-op has stopped an intruder from entering its distribution centre in Thurrock, thanks to a technology that aims to safeguard employees and prevent thieves entering the premises.

The convenience retailer rolled out the intruder detection solution, supplied by DeterTech, in autumn last year. It also teamed up with Network Rail on the security venture, as the DC shared its perimeter with a railway line.

Placing a traditional intruder detection system on The Co-op premises was unfeasible due to the limited space between high-value assets and the fence line, creating a “unique security challenge”, the businesses said.

Using SmartRecon cameras and sounders on the opposite side of the fence, it alerts Co-op and Network Rail when someone attempts to illegally cross the rail tracks.

The system is monitored 24/7 in DeterTech’s Alarm Receiving Centre, with an “industry-leading” response time of 47 seconds. It feeds back the intelligence to the Co-op, Network Rail and the police for the “enhanced protection of people, assets and facilities”.

Since the system has been in operation, there has been one intrusion attemped which occurred in April. Two men attempted entry but quickly departed after triggering the alarms, DeterTech said.

Still images of the offenders were shared with the police and have confirmed them to be known individuals linked to a series of similar crimes.

“We’re very proud of this deterrent-based solution that is bringing significant benefits to the Co-op, to Network Rail and to the police,” said DeterTech corporate account director Mark Kubis-Law.

“It brings our purpose to life of reducing risk and providing greater peace of mind to communities, every day.”