PepsiCo is to invest £8m into its Pipers Crisps manufacturing site in Brigg, Lincolnshire, to meet growing demand.

The funding – which will cover the installation of energy efficient crisp fryers and packaging machines – will boost the site’s production capacity by nearly 80%, according to PepsiCo.

It will simultaneously reduce the site’s greenhouse gas emissions by over 200 tonnes a year, the manufacturer claimed.

The move will contribute to PepsiCo’s Pep+ commitment to target an absolute reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by more than 40% by 2030, reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

Alongside increasing production, the investment will go towards upgrading facilities for the factory’s 100 local employees, including improvements to workspaces and staff changing rooms.

It coincides with the 20th anniversary of Pipers Crisps and marks five years since its acquisition by PepsiCo.

Originally available in small independent pubs, bars, cafés and farm shops, Pipers has expanded its distribution network to include national wholesalers such as Booker, Brakes and Bidfood, alongside hospitality operators Mitchells & Butlers, Stonegate and Young’s since its acquisition.

The brand’s export business is currently worth over £2m, shipping to countries including France, Italy and across Scandinavia.

However, the investment will help “unlock further export opportunities” for Pipers, including to the Middle East, China and Japan, said PepsiCo.

“Pipers is a much-loved brand with a rich heritage, and we’re delighted to be making this investment at such an exciting stage in our journey,” said Pipers head of operations Mirjam Fogarty.

“From small independent pubs, cafés and farm shops, to working with some of the UK’s biggest wholesalers and hospitality operators, the funding will help us bring our delicious crisps to more people, wherever they are, and expand our brand internationally.”