It’s a tough time for foodservice. As UKHospitality puts it, “much of the sector is teetering at the cliff edge”.

But as Jurassic Park’s Dr Ian Malcolm might respond: “Life, uh, finds a way.” And for those keeping calm and carrying on, foodservice wholesaler Bidfood offers a podcast packed with pragmatic and practical advice. Having launched in summer 2020 – hardly an easy time for the sector – Talking Food (online) has carved out its place as an essential listen.

In the latest episode, the focus was on drinks trends for 2023. Joining co-hosts Joe Angliss and Holly Rogers from Bidfood was Matt Towe, head of marketing at Unity.

Punters “want to get bang for their buck, something special, unique and worth spending their money on” Rogers said. That means more spirits and signature cocktails.

Which spirits? Rum – “it’s the oldest spirit in the world and about time it took centre stage”, Towe explained – and tequila – a category that is “very misunderstood in the trade”.

As for signature cocktails: just a few years ago “we were a nation of sheep” when it came to going to the bar, Towe said, but now “people want to stand out from the crowd” and Instagram demands drinks have “got to look great, got to taste great”.

But if you haven’t got budget for a mixologist? Fear not. Pre-mixed options with the “right glass, right garnish” can still be made special, Towe says.

Such tips were spilling over the 15-minute episode, ready to be enacted before this evening’s rush – or what passes for a rush these days.