George Nott
George Nott is The Grocer's technology editor.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293610247
- Email:
- george.nott@thegrocer.co.uk
- Comment & Opinion
Next Level Chef: Gordon Ramsay cooking competition is more gimmick than grub
There can’t be many people who saw 2019 sci-fi horror movie The Platform and thought – “wow, what a fun idea for a cooking competition”
- News
TikTok smash cereal brand Crispy Fantasy to launch DTC operation
Crispy Fantasy ran a campaign with Zapp last year during which 2,000 free samples were added to the quick commerce player’s orders
- News
Asda taps Publicis Sapient for post-Walmart e-commerce platform
The platform will be delivered by April 2024, as part of a “hugely ambitious” programme, Publicis Sapient said
- News
Nutritional drinks brand Exalt partners with Tottenham Hotspur
Exalt makes around half of its sales through its own website, with 30% of that revenue coming via customer subscriptions
- News
Rapid grocer Zapp strategy chief launches comms business for scale-ups
Ex-TechCrunch journalist and Zapp’s SVP of strategy, Steve O’Hear, has co-founded O’Hear & Co (OHC) with Rachael Brown
- News
ElfBar tells retailers to keep selling over-filled vapes amid withdrawal
The Chinese-owned brand said it would be working with a Trading Standards Primary Authority to “ensure the withdrawal is carried out effectively”
- News
Meal kit brand HelloFresh trials direct delivery with own fleet
A six-month trial is underway, operated out of the company’s ‘Beehive’ distribution centre in Nuneaton
- Analysis & Features
Andy Jassy on the strategy of Amazon Fresh
Jassy made a surprise appearance on Amazon’s fourth-quarter results call last week, underlining its commitment to grocery
- News
Deliveroo to cut 9% of workforce ‘at all levels’ of business
Deliveroo CEO Will Shu said the company must demonstrate its route to profit
- Comment & Opinion
Why ElfBar may never return to the shelf
The supermarkets were already taking a risk selling disposable vapes
- News
Bestselling ElfBar vapes stripped from all major supermarket shelves
Several supermarkets had previously pulled specific flavour variants of the device, but have since enforced a temporary blanket ban on the bestselling brand
- News
Just Eat Takeaway.com remains committed to testing rapid dark store grocery model
The food delivery platform first established grocery dark stores in Canada under the Skip Express Lane brand in summer 2021
- News
Over-strength ElfBars found on supermarket shelves
Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s have all moved to investigate or remove the offending products from shelves
- News
Tesco and Co-op rapid delivery partner Stuart appoints new UK chief
Stuart said John Gillan would be responsible for overseeing the company’s “diversification strategy” across food, grocery and retail
- The Big Interview
Motatos boss Karl Andersson is putting the fun in frugal
Swedish discounter Motatos made its name by selling off unwanted lines cheaply. It’s now looking to establish itself in the UK and achieve profitability
- Comment & Opinion
Uncensored CMO: provocative advertising guru Bob Hoffman shoots from the hip
Once a ‘slightly ridiculous’ sector, advertising has ‘become dangerous’, according to Hoffman
- News
Prime drink lookalike disposable vapes hit convenience store shelves
It is understood the products are made in China and distributed from locations in Manchester and London
- News
Rapid grocer Getir appoints new UK chief, to replace US-bound boss
Van Beveren’s UK leadership role is being filled by Christopher Chaaya, who joined Getir earlier this month as the result of Getir’s acquisition of rival Gorillas
- Analysis & Features
Orders are tumbling at Deliveroo and Just Eat but profitability beckons. How come?
Deliveroo and Just Eat are struggling to maintain order numbers globally and in the UK, but profitability seems to be turning a corner
- Analysis & Features
Where does the q-commerce decline leave convenience stores?
Getir, Gopuff and Gorillas were once seen as an existential threat to all but the most rural of convenience stores