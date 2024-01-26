Activia has launched a new gut health-focused campaign with pop star Rachel Stevens and media doctor Zoe Williams.

The Danone brand’s Good Gut Guide campaign has been launched to educate the nation on easy steps to support wellbeing, starting with the gut.

Stevens and Williams will feature in the Good Gut Guide series, available on Activia’s Instagram channel over the coming months.

It comes as consumer research conducted by Activia revealed nearly two-thirds (65%) of Brits admit they need to take better care of their gut health in 2024, but only 12% feel very confident they know how to.

“We are delighted to be partnering with pop sensation Rachel Stevens and leading media doctor Zoe Williams for the Good Gut Guide campaign to educate the nation on the easy steps people can take to support their gut,” said Rachel Wright, Danone UK&I’s head of marketing.

“The new year is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf, and by understanding the importance of gut health and the significant role this can play in improving wellbeing, individuals can make informed choices about their diet and lifestyle to help maintain their goals throughout the year.”

Activia’s consumer research also found over half (57%) admitted in previous years they gave up on their goals by the end of January, with nearly eight in 10 giving up by February (78%).

Activia’s research also showed improving fitness (51%) and getting more sleep (38%) will be a priority for Brits in 2024, with over a third looking to eat a more balanced and varied diet (31%).